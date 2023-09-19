Even Nana Konadu was disqualified from elections - Kurt Okraku team member slams George Afriyie's lawyer

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Football administrator Takyi Arhin has criticized the legal team representing GFA presidential aspirant George Afriyie after he was disqualified from the upcoming Ghana Football Association elections.



Afriyie's disqualification arose from his failure to comply with the necessary requirements for his nomination as a candidate, as determined by the vetting committee for the GFA elections.



The former GFA vice president appealed his disqualification to the Appeals Committee, seeking to overturn the decision. However, his appeal was ultimately dismissed.



Responding to the Geroge Afriyie's legal team's decision to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Takyi Arhin pointed out that even Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, the wife of former President Jerry John Rawlings, was disqualified from participating in general elections due to irregularities in her forms.



He argued that Afriyie should accept the decision of the Appeal Committee and learn from past experiences.



“Even the likes of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings were disqualified because of forged documents. You can’t say that despite the fact that he flouted the rules, we should allow him to contest. It doesn’t make sense," Takyi Arhin said on Peace FM.



“This isn’t a lack of documents or something it’s about someone who is not a director of a club posing to be one. The earlier the better people wake up from the slumber, the better it is.



“People should learn but they don’t want to read. People also come to Congress drank so they don’t pay attention," he stated.



In 2016, EC announced that it was unable to accept Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings’ nomination because the number of subscribers to her forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of C.I. 94. According to the EC, one subscriber on page 89 of her nomination forms was not a validly registered voter; he had illegally registered twice and was on the Exclusion list of multiple voters.



Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was later cleared to contest after an Accra High Court dismissed the suit stating that her disqualification by the Electoral Commission as a presidential candidate was "incompetent" and was due to a procedural error.



