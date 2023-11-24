Even Mourinho will fail - Ghana FA told not to sack Chris Hughton

Sports News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Princesses coach Robert Sackey has expressed doubts over the possibility of Jose Mourinho succeeding as the head coach of the Black Stars if appointed ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January 2024.



According to Sackey, the current state of the Black Stars presents significant challenges for any coach looking to achieve positive results, and therefore, it would be unwise to replace current head coach Chris Hughton at such a late stage before the tournament.



In an interview with Asempa FM, Sackey pointed out that the timing of Hughton's potential dismissal mirrors a similar scenario in 2006, when the team struggled following a coaching change before a major tournament. Sackey believes that keeping Hughton on board is the best option, given the limited time left before the Africa Cup of Nations begins.



"It's about psyching. How to be able to motivate the players to go and perform," Sackey explained. "I feel we should keep the coach because it is too late to sack him." He went on to say, "If we sack him and even bring Jose Mourinho, he cannot be able to perform because it is not easy."



Sackey's concerns come amidst rumours surrounding Hughton's future with the Black Stars, especially considering recent disappointing results. However, Sackey's stance suggests that stability and continuity may be more crucial at this stage rather than taking a risk with a new coach, even one as experienced and respected as Jose Mourinho.