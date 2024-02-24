Evelyn Badu grateful to fans despite defeat to Zambia

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Evelyn Badu has expressed her gratitude to fans following their team's narrow 1-0 defeat against Zambia in the Olympic Games qualifier.



Despite the setback, Badu acknowledged the tremendous support from the Ghanaian fans.



On her social media account, Badu wrote, "The [Thank] you Ghana for the amazing support," reflecting the midfielder's appreciation for the fans who rallied behind the Black Queens during the crucial match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday evening.



The Black Queens faced a tough challenge against Zambia, with the visiting Copper Queens securing a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the third-round qualifier.



Despite the loss, the team remain optimistic ahead of the second leg which comes off in Zambia on Wednesday, February 28.



The defeat was Ghana's second under Swiss tactician Nora Hauptle in 12 games. Hauptle took over in January 2023 and has succeeded in transforming the team to a formidable side.



Evelyn Badu's message resonates with the resilient spirit of the team and the unity between the players and their supporters.



As the Black Queens aim to turn the tide in the upcoming match, the expressions of gratitude from players like Evelyn Badu reflect the determination to bounce back and continue the journey towards Olympic qualification.