Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Evans Owusu set to leave Asante Kotoko - Reports

Asante Kotoko defender Evans Owusu

Asante Kotoko defender, Evans Owusu is expected to leave the club after being deemed surplus to requirement by coach Maxwell Konadu ahead of the 2020/21 season.



According to information gathered from Kumasi based Pure FM, the 22-year-old over the weekend was removed from Asante Kotoko players' WhatsApp group.



Owusu failed to impress the technical handlers of the club during the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season and was loaned to Karela United.



The defender joined the Porcupine Warriors from Charity Stars FC in 2018.



According to reports, the former Ghana U-20 defender will be loaned out to a fellow Premiership side or end his contract at Asante Kotoko by mutual consent.

