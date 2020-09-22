Evans Owusu set to leave Asante Kotoko - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Asante Kotoko defender, Evans Owusu is expected to leave the club after being deemed surplus to requirement by coach Maxwell Konadu ahead of the 2020/21 season.
According to information gathered from Kumasi based Pure FM, the 22-year-old over the weekend was removed from Asante Kotoko players' WhatsApp group.
Owusu failed to impress the technical handlers of the club during the truncated 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season and was loaned to Karela United.
The defender joined the Porcupine Warriors from Charity Stars FC in 2018.
According to reports, the former Ghana U-20 defender will be loaned out to a fellow Premiership side or end his contract at Asante Kotoko by mutual consent.
