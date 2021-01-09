Evans Mensah’s maiden strike for Al Kharaitiyat not enough to overcome Qatar SC

Sports News of Saturday, 9 January 2021
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana winger Evans Mensah opened his goalscoring account for Al Kharaitiyat SC in the 3-1 loss against Qatar SC in the Qatari Star Premier League.
Mensah broke the deadlock with a close-range goal in the Week 13 clash against Qatar SC.
But the White and Blue lads failed to protect the slim lead as they were hammered 3-1 by their opponents.
The former Inter Allies player has made 3 appearances since joining Al Kharaitiyat this summer from Al-Duhail.