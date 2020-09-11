Sports News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Evans Mensah joins Al Kharaitiyat on a season-long loan from Al Duhail SC

Ghana international, Evans Mensah

Ghana international, Evans Mensah, has joined Al Kharaitiyat Club on loan for the 2020/2021 season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Evans Mensah is joining the newly promoted Qatar Stars League side on a season-long loan from Al Duhail SC.



The 22-year-old joined the Qatari champions Al Duhail in December 2019 following his excellent outing in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



He was named in the Best XI of the tournament as Ghana finished fourth.



Mensah was loaned to Portuguese side Portimonense SC in January 2020 where he had a decent campaign.



The former HJK Helsinki and Inter Allies FC is expected to get much playing time in the 2020/2021 campaign.



Evans Mensah's move to Al Kharaitiyat will be announced in the coming days.

