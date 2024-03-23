Evans Cadman Yamoah secures gold for Ghana in high jump at African Games

Sports News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess on home soil at the African Games, Evans Cadman Yamoah has claimed the gold medal in the high jump event, securing a double victory for Ghana in this category.



Three days earlier, Rose Yeboah had clinched the gold medal in the women's high jump, setting the stage for Yamoah's triumphant performance.



Amidst the cheers of a thrilled audience at the University of Ghana sports stadium, Cadman Evans Yamoah soared to victory, clearing a height of 2.23 meters to outshine competitors from across the African continent.



Hammouda Saad of Morocco captured the silver medal, with a commendable jump of 2.21 meters, while South Africa’s Links Mpho Benjamin claimed the bronze medal, despite achieving the same height as his compatriot.



Yamoah's impressive achievement not only adds to Ghana's medal tally but also serves as a source of pride and inspiration for athletes across the nation.