Evans Aryee: Meet Ghana's new Guinness World Record holder

Belgian-based Ghanaian Strength athlete, Evans Aryee, nicknamed 'Hulk' has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest 400kg incline frame carry over 10 meters.



In an event staged on January 26, 2024, in Milan, Italy, he completed the task in just 8.07 seconds.



The powerlifter is currently the all-time Belgian Deadlift record holder.



According to Olele Salvador, Aryee completed Adisadel College in 2015 and was the Dining Hall Prefect during days.



In 2022, Aryee was ranked 6th in the Strongman Championship in Romania. He vowed to make Ghana proud in the years to come after the feat in the championship.



“I am proud that I have been able to chalk this success in Romania this is the beginning of greater things to come, I am grateful to my family and my fans, you are the fuel that runs Evans Aryee, don’t give up on me just yet, I have a lot in stalk for you EKand will make Ghana proud.” He said







