Evans Adotey has done a great job at Medeama - Nebojsa Kapor

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

New Medeama head coach Nebojsa Kapor says his predecessor Augustine Evans Adotey has done a great job at the club.



He replaces Adotey who has been in charge of head coaching duties a few games into last season, winning their first ever Ghana Premier League title and leading them to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.



The Ghana champions confirmed the appointment of the Bosnia and Herzegovina international as their new coach on a one-year renewable contract on Wednesday.



Speaking after his appointment was announced, Kapor said his predecessor deserves a pat for a good job done.



“I am very happy to be here and also contribute to the success drive of the champions. This is an ambitious club and I’m happy with everything going on here in Tarkwa,” Kapor told medeamasc.org



“We are determined to continue from where Mr. Adotey has steered this club beautifully. He’s done a great job and deserves a pat on the shoulder.