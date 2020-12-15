Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Evans Adotey confident of reaching WAFU U-20 final ahead of Niger clash

Coach Adotey insists the team has mapped out a strategy for victory.

Assistant coach of Ghana's U-20 team, Evans Adotey is hopeful the team can progress to the final of the competition with victory over Niger on Tuesday.



The Black Satellites booked their place in the last four after a win over Nigeria and defeat to Ivory Coast in group B.



Ahead of Tuesday's big clash, which will also hand the winner a ticket to the Africa Youth Championship next year, Adotey insists the team has mapped out a strategy for victory.



"Immediately after the game yesterday, the Technical Director booked an appointment with me together with the Head Coach (Karim Zito) to brief us on how Niger play," he told the GFA media.



"This morning, we had a meeting and he gave us tips about Niger’s style of play. He talked us through their style of play, the dangerous players, those with height, how they play, so he encouraged us to map strategy that will see us go past them come Tuesday.



"So we will come up with a plan to deal with them and hopefully, we make it to the final," he added.



Striker and Ghana's only goal scorer at the competition, Precious Boah returns after a game suspension following the red card he picked against Nigeria.



"Boah’s absence was felt in the last match and it was a clear picture. Abanga played yesterday which is his first international match so you saw there was lots of lapses in his play," said Adotey.



"Boah has played for a long time and so if he had played yesterday, he would have made a difference."

