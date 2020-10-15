European clubs of Ghanaian players on red alert after Mensah gets Coronavirus after Mali, Qatar friendlies

Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars players returning from international duty will be subjected to more Coronavirus test by their respective clubs after Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah tested positive for the deadly virus.



Bernard Mensah was part of Ghana's squad for the two international friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Turkey during the break and he has tested positive for the virus just some few days after departing from the Ghana camp.



Besiktas announced on Wednesday that the midfielder has tested positive for the COVID-19 after returning from national duty and has been isolated.



Besiktas Health Board Coordinator, Dr. Tekin Kerem Ulku announced this saying: "The routine Covid-19 PCR test applied by our club on the return of our football player Bernard Mensah to the Ghana National Team camp where he was invited, was positive. Bernard Mensah's follow-up and treatment process was initiated in accordance with the relevant protocols.", the club announced.



Mensah testing positive means his fellow national teammates in the Black Stars camp will be subjected to more tests by their respective clubs to ensure that they are not returning with the virus since he was part of the squad in camp.



Ghana's Black Stars management committee member Jones Abu Alhassan had earlier on contracted the virus in the Black Stars camp and was isolated.



Mr. Alhassan was a member of Ghana's contingent for the doubleheader friendlies against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.



He is still receiving treatment in the country as the rest of the entourage departed from Turkey to their various destinations after Monday's clash against 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar.

