European Super League: Chelsea, United & others prepare to back out

Sports News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The planned attempts by a few English, Spanish and Italian clubs to break away from the UEFA Champions League to create the European Super League has been the most talked about subject in the past 72 hours.



The 12 breakaway clubs - Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspur released a joint statement announcing the formation of the European Super League.



The proposed competition which could have fetched the club's 350 million Euros as participation fee has now hit the snag following stiff opposition from UEFA, FIFA, ex-players, fans, and the respective football Associations seem to have taken a nosedive in the past 24 hours.



Reports indicate that Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and others have initiated the process to withdraw from the competition following the stiff opposition from their fans and other stakeholders like their former players.



The sudden U-turn by some clubs on the idea of the European Super League has been hailed on various social media platforms, but what is your position as a football fan in all these controversies?



