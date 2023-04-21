Europa League: Youngster Jeremie Frimpong scores to help Bayer Leverkusen to advance to semis

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong was in fine form on Thursday night as he helped Bayer Leverkusen to reach the semi-finals of this season’s Europa League.



The talented versatile player started in the midfield of his team today in the away match against Royal Union SG.



In a second-leg tie of the quarter-final clash, Jeremie Frimpong scored the third goal for Bayer Leverkusen in the 61st minute.



Before his goal, Moussa Diaby and Mitchel Baker had already given the German Bundesliga side a 2-goal lead.



Although Casper Terho would pull one back for Royal Union, Bayer Leverkusen killed off the game in the 79th minute when Adam Hlozek also found the back of the net of the home team.



The victory has given Bayer Leverkusen a 5-2 aggregate win to progress to the semi-finals of this season’s Europa League campaign.