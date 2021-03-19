Europa League: Mohammed Kudus excels as Ajax knockout Young Boys

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus climbed off the Ajax bench on Thursday afternoon to help the team defeat Young Boys 2-0 in the Uefa Europa League.



The youngster started the encounter at the Stade de Suisse Wankdorf from the bench but was called into action in the second half when he replaced Daley Blind in the 65th minute.



Capitalizing on the opportunity to play, the attacker impressed with his performances in the Ajax midfield. His touches and brilliance on the ball were a delight to watch as he smartly transitioned play for the Dutch giants.



On the back of his excellent displays, Mohammed Kudus played his part to ensure Ajax cruised to the deserved 2-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes against Young Boys.



Goals from David Neres and Dusan Tadic in the second half of the contest means that Ajax is through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League courtesy of a 5-0 aggregate win.



Mohammed Kudus, 20, is expected to feature for his team in the Eredivisie this weekend but will arrive in Ghana subsequently for international duties.