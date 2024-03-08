Europa League: Kudus features in West Ham’s defeat to Freiburg

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Mohammed Kudus featured for West Ham United on Thursday night, March 7, when the team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to SC Freiburg in the Europa League.



The Black Stars forward started for his team in an attack that had Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen.



SC Freiburg hosting the first leg of the Round-of-16 tie put up a good performance throughout the contest.



Although the same could be said about the displays of Mohammed Kudus and his West Ham United teammates, they could not find the back of the net.



Thanks to a solitary strike from Michael Gregoritsch in the 81st minute, SC Freiburg managed to secure a 1-0 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



In the game against SC Freiburg, Mohammed Kudus lasted the entire duration of the contest.



He will hope to help his team to overturn the result in the reverse encounter to be played at the London Stadium on March 14.