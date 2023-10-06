Europa League: Jeremie Frimpong scores to inspire Bayer Leverkusen to beat Molde 2-1

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In-form youngster, Jeremie Frimpong was on the scoresheet for Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night when the team defeated Molde 2-1 in the Europa League.



The Dutch midfielder of Ghanaian descent started for his team today in a Round 2 encounter of Group H.



Continuing his fantastic start to the 2023/24 football season, Jeremie Frimpong put on a very good performance that ensured his team returned to Germany with three points.



In the game played in Norward at the home grounds of Molde, the hosts did not start the game well.



This paved the way for Bayer Leverkusen to open the scoring as early as the 14th minute through in-form Jeremie Frimpong.



Before the break, the German Bundesliga side doubled the lead through a Nathan Tella strike.



Although Molde pulled one back after the break, it was not enough as the side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.