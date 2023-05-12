Europa League: Jeremie Frimpong plays full throttle for Leverkusen in narrow defeat to Roma

Sports News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong was in action for Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night when the team lost to AS Roma in the Europa League.



The German Bundesliga club was in Rome today and engaged the Italian Serie A outfit in the first leg meeting of the Europa League.



In a game played at Stadio Olimpico, youngster Jeremie Frimpong started for Bayer Leverkusen.



As lively as ever, the versatile full-back run back and forth for his team and lasted the entire duration of the game.



Unfortunately, for Jeremie Frimpong and his Bayer Leverkusen teammates, the team fell short at full-time.



A solitary strike from 20-year-old Edoard Bove was enough to inspire AS Roma to a 1-0 win to take a narrow advantage into the second leg next week.



This season, Jeremie Frimpong has played in seven matches in the Europa League for Leverkusen. He has one goal and one assist.