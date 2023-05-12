Europa Conference League: Kasim Adams helps FC Basel to beat Fiorentina 2-1

Sports News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kasim Nuhu Adams put up a rock-solid performance for FC Basel on Thursday night when the team defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in the Europa Conference League.



The in-form centre-back started for the Swiss giants today in the first-leg encounter of the semi-finals of the Conference League.



Although FC Basel did not have the best of games in the first half, the team managed to recover in the second half.



In today’s game, Fiorentina led at the break thanks to an equaliser from Arthur Cabral in the 25th minute.



In the second half, goals from Andy Diouf and Zeki Amdouni in the 71st minute and injury time respectively inspired the visitors to a delightful comeback win.



Especially in the second half, Kasim Nuhu Adams was solid at the back for FC Basel and kept the backline together.



Thanks to the win, FC Basel now holds a narrow advantage to take into the second leg of the semi-final clash against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League.