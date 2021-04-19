Euroka Boxing Promotions presents 'May Day Akotoku' at Lebanon House

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The next mouth watering boxing promotion is at the Lebanon House at Tudu in Accra on 1st May, 2021.



Thirteen interesting bouts are expected to thrill boxing fans to celebrate the May Day,



Featuring on top of the bill is the National / WABU Super Middleweight Championship over 12/3 between Mawuli Folivi (Sonia Gym) and Eliasu Sulley (Seconds-Out Gym).



The National Super Welterweight Title 12/3 is also for grabs between Musa Lawson (Reformer’s Gym) against Collinson Korley (Discipline Gym).



A Super Lightweight Contest 8/3 will see crowd puller Faisal Abubakar representing Bronx Gym clashing with Gabriel Coffie of Sea View Gym.



Manyo Plange of the Fit-Square Gym will face old ex champion Raymond Commey of the Palmspring Gym in a WABU Bantamweight Contest over 8/3.



Sherrif Seidu of Panix Gym will clash with Enock Lamptey of Sonia Gym in a Super Featherweight Contest 8/3.



A Heavyweight Contest over 8/3 will spice the bill as Osumanu Haruna of The Gym meets John Dugu from De Oak Gym.



Abraham Afful of The Gym will meet Moses Lartey Sonia Gym in a Welterweight contest over 8/3.



Michael Osuman Osunla representing Blank Panther Gym will clash with Cudjoe Darah of the Seconds-Out Gym in a Super Middleweight contest over 8/3.



Richard Fenyi of Fit-Square Gym will meet Odartei Lamptey of the Palmspring Gym in a Lightweight Contest over 8/3.



Daniel Gorsh of the Bronx Gym will face Kofi Atanga from the Indigo Gym in a Bantamweight Contest over 6/3.



There will be an international Middleweight contest over 8/3 between John Koudeha from Togo and Niamou Aziz Samson from the Seconds-Out Gym.



Abdul Ali of Seconds-Out Gym clashes with Francis Mensah from the Volta Region in a Light Heavyweight Contest over 8/3.



Rising star Jacob Dickson of the Bronx Gym will face Jones Quarshie of the Indigo Gym in another Light Heavyweight Contest over 8/3.



The media sponsors include GTV Sports Plus, Rainbow Radio. TV Africa Peace Fm,TV3 Happy Fm, UTV, City Fm, City Sports, Joy Fm, Max TV Adom Fm, Joy Prime, Hot Fm, Metro TV, Amanie Fm And Adoa.