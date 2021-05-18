Euro 2020: Jeremy Doku included in Belgium's 26-man squad

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has named youngster Jeremy Duku to his 26-man squad for the Euro 2020 Championship.



The 18-year-old has been rewarded for his solid performances in the French Ligue 1 for Stade Rennes this season scoring two goals in 29 appearances.



Doku since making his debut for Belgium in a 2-0 win against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League last year has been solid for both club and country.



With his speed and technique, the Belgian born of Ghanaian descent is expected to add more attacking firepower to the team at the tournament.



“There are still some games to be played at domestic level, in terms of possible injuries and possible changes, especially in these uncertain times,” Martinez said.



“We have got 11 players that will be serving us as stand-by players.”



Belgium will play in Group B, opening against Russia on June 12. The top-ranked Belgians will then face Denmark and Finland.



Check out the Squad below:



Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Mats Selz (Strasbourg).



Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham ), Dedryck Boyata (Herta Berlin), Jason Denayer (Lyon), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Jan Vertonghen (Benfica).



Midfielders: Timothy Castagne (Leicester), Nacer Chadli (İstanbul Başakşehir), Yannick Carrasco (Atlético Madrid), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Thorgan Hazard (Dortmund), Thomas Meunier (Dortmund), Dennis Praet (Leicester), Youri Tielemans (Leicester), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Dortmund).



Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Dries Mertens (Napoli), Leandro Trossard (Brighton).



Reserves: Thomas Kaminski (Blackburn), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Zinho Vanheusden (Standard Liege), Jordan Lukaku (Antwerp), Thomas Foket (Reims), Albert Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Brayn Heynen (Genk), Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge).