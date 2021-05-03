Eugene Ansah scores for Shmona in 1-1 draw against Ashdod in Israeli top-flight

Sports News of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian forward Eugene Ansah scored for Kiryat Shmona in their 1-1 draw against Ashdod in the Israeli top-flight on Saturday.



The 26-year-old opened the scoring in the 37th minute to put Shmona in front.



The first half ended with Shmona who were playing at home leading at the break.



Ramzi Safuri got the equalizer for Ashdod in the 71st minute for the away side.



Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kamaheni and Hayford Adjei featured in the game for Ashdod as they secured a point in this game.



Eugene Ansah has scored eight goals in 28 appearances for Shmona in the ongoing season.



Ghanaian forward Eugene Ansah has signed a one-year loan deal with Israeli Premier League side Irony Kiryat Shmona.



