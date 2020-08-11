You are here: HomeSports2020 08 11Article 1030471

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eugene Ansah pens one-year contract with Israeli side Irony Kiryat Shmona

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Eugene Ansah Eugene Ansah


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Ghanaian forward Eugene Ansah has signed a one-year loan deal with Israeli Premier League side Irony Kiryat Shmona.

The 25-year-old joined Kiryat Shmona on a season-long loan deal last season from Hapoel Raanana.

He was one of the few standout players for Kiryat Shmona last season, hitting 7 goals and providing 2 assists in 34 games in all competitions.

His performance for the side informed the club to extend his loan deal to another year.

Ansah was handed his maiden national team call-up for Ghana's double-header 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan early this year.

However, he did not realize his dream of representing the West African giants as the match was called off due to the coronavirus crisis.

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment