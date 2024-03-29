Ethiopian footballer Alelegn Azene commits suicide - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ethiopian footballer, Alelegn Azene allegedly took his life on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.



According to Collins Akinyo, an ex-member of the CAF media team, the 26-year-old committed suicide after allegedly battling mental issues.



“It’s sad to get news that one of the highest-paid players in the Ethiopian Premier League, Alelegn Azene (26) has allegedly taken his own life overnight. May he Rest in peace,” he stated.



Azene began his football journey in his hometown of Arbaminch in Ethiopia before playing for teams like Arba Minch City Football Club and Hawassa City.



He joined Bahir Dar City two years ago and played a key role in Bahir Dar City’s success, helping them achieve a historic second-place finish in the 2022/23 Ethiopian Premier League. He also represented the club in the CAF Confederations Cup.



Azene played 27 games and scored five goals for Bahir Dar City in the 2022/23 season.



In the 2023/2024 season, he played 22 games and scored one goal before his demise.



Azene’s death comes less than a month after getting married.



JNA/EK