Ethiopia’s Bamlak Tessema appointed for South Africa vs Ghana AFCON qualifier

Sports News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Bamlak Tessema Weyesa from Ethiopia has been appointed to handle the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between South Africa and Ghana.



The 40-year-old FIFA referee will be assisted by compatriots, Kindie Mussie (Assistant I), Temesgin Samuel Atango (Assistant II) and Biruk Yemanebirhan Kassaun (Fourth Referee).



Mohau John Sentso from Lesotho will serve as the Match Commissioner.



Titus Haimbili Kunamuene from Namibia has also been appointed as General Coordinator with Joshua Robert Knipp to serve as Assistant General Coordinator. Hergi Diebo from South Africa will work as COVID-19 Officer.



South Africa will host Ghana in a Group C encounter at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday, March 25, 2021.



Ghana lead the Group with 9 points and are in search of a favourable result to be in pole position of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.