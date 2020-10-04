Sports News of Sunday, 4 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Estoril match winner Abdul Aziz Yakubu named Man of the Match

Ghana international Abdul Aziz Yakubu

Striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu was named Man of the Match in the Portuguese second-tier after his lone strike secured victory for Estoril.



His only goal earned a 1-0 win against Benfica II on Sunday, October, 4 in the Portuguese Segunda Liga.



The 19-year-old put the ball at the back of the net in the 65th minute to seal the points on the road.



Yakubu has now registered two league goals in four matches.



He joined Estoril from Portuguese Liga side Vitoria Guimaraes.



Estoril have now won their last three matches and have improved to third place on the standings.

