Essien was underrated in his first two seasons at Chelsea - Gary Neville

Former Manchester United player, Gary Neville has disclosed that Michael Essien was not fully appreciated during his early years at Chelsea Football Club.



Known for his physicality, work rate, and technical ability, Essien was a versatile player who could play in multiple positions.



Despite his significant contribution to Chelsea in those two season, Neville still believes that Essien was underrated and did not receive the plaudits he deserved.



"A player that played at a top Premier League club and didn't get the plaudits of others was Michael Essien at Chelsea in those first two or three years. The impact he had on that team, from his running ability, the energy from midfield, balancing of Frank, I thought Essien was a brilliant player," Neville said.



Currently retired, Michael Essien holds both UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses and is making a name for himself as an assistant coach at FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.



