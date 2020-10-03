Sports News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Esperance want Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey

Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender Christopher Nettey is attracting interest from North African side Esperance de Tunis.



According to myfabulousonline.com, the Tunisian clubs have made a bid of $200,000 for the young full back.



The right full back joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko in December 2019 from lower tier side Attram De Visser Academy having signed a three year deal.



Since joining he has been very impressive for Kotoko for the only season he has played.



Interestingly despite signing for Kotoko last, the club have reportedly been unable to pay the agreed transfer fee of $35,000 to his club Attram De Visser Academy.



Nettey has not been part of the Kotoko set up since they started training at the beginning of the week as he is believed to be owed signing on fees as well.



The right full back made 13 appearances for Kotoko and was named NASCO man of the match three times during the 2019/2020 season which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



His departure will immensely affect Kotoko as they are light on right backs having released Augustine Sefah with Samuel Frimpong the only right sided defender left.





