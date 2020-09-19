Sports News of Saturday, 19 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Esperance confirmed African champions after CAS rejects Wydad Casablanca appeal

Esperance have been confirmed winners of the 2018/19 CAF Champions League by CAS

Esperance have been confirmed winners of the 2018/19 CAF Champions League by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).



This was after the adjudication body dismissed an appeal by Wydad Casablanca who boycotted the final due to VAR hitch.



''The CAS has dismissed the appeal and confirmed the decision of the CAF Appeals Board in full,'' a statement read.



''Accordingly, Espérance Sportive de Tunis is confirmed as winner of the CAF Champions League 2018/2019.''



Wydad Casablanca refused to play on after having a goal disallowed and then walked off the pitch when the decision was not referred to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



However, referee Bakary Gassama disallowed the goal due to an infringement in the build-up and opted not to consult the VAR to check the decision.



That led to a stoppage as the Moroccan club’s players protested, with their reserves and coaching staff storming onto the pitch to harangue the referee.

