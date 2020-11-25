Press Releases of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Emirates

Escape to Dubai this winter and enjoy a free hotel stay on Emirates

Emiratesis offering a complimentary stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Emirates is making winter getaways to Dubai even more attractive with a complimentary stay at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, one of the world’s tallest 5-star hotels.



The skyscraper hotel features award-winning dining options, its own shopping galleria and a world-renowned spa; and is conveniently located near attractions like the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera.



Customers who book return Economy tickets to Dubai by December 23rd will be eligible for a complimentary one night stay at the JW Marriott Marquis on their first night in Dubai. While travellers booked in First and Business Class will receive two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival.



For more information visit:

https://www.emirates.com/gh/english/offers/2020/11/your-first-nights-are-on-us/



The airline also provides generous baggage allowance; passengers returning to Ghana can go home with one extra piece of luggage. Those travelling to other destinations within the Emirates network can take advantage of an additional 10 kilograms baggage allowance.



Fly better on Emirates and enjoy over 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice – the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system, as well as regionally inspired meals and complimentary beverages.



Emirates customers can travel with peace of mind with the airline’s flexible booking options and newly introduced multi-risk travel insurance including COVID-19 cover with every flight.



Emirates has also implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.



Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the COVID-19 Pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer. It has the highest ‘Safe Travel Score’ among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide.



The score is based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.



Dubai is open and ready to welcome tourists with the highest levels of safety protocols in place to keep its residents and visitors safe. The vibrant, cosmopolitan city has an eclectic mix of offerings including impressive beaches, world-class shopping, and fine dining restaurants.



What does a holiday in Dubai look like?



As a safety precaution, all passengers arriving in Dubai must take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test up to four days prior to their date of travel (maximum 96 hours).



You may be required to take another test at Dubai Airports upon arrival. Children under the age of 12 and passengers with a severe or moderate disability are exempt from the PCR test. More information here



Masks and social distancing



In Dubai, it is mandatory to wear a mask in public places at all times including on Emirates flights, however children below the age of six who struggle with wearing masks are exempted from wearing them. You can remove your mask when you are seated at a restaurant or café. Social distancing is also practised throughout the city and at all venues including on public transport.



Hotels, malls and indoor venues



Hotels in Dubai including the JW Marriot Marquis use contactless check in and rooms are sanitised for safety. All indoor venues including malls enforce mandatory temperature checks at the entrance and employ digital safety guidelines including contactless menus at restaurants.



Outdoor activities



Dubai is a haven for thrill seekers and all outdoor and sports activities are operating with safety restrictions and protocols. This includes helicopter rides, hot air balloons, desert safari, desert camping, dhow cruises, kayaking and more.



All sports activities that can be practised individually or with 5 people or less have resumed. This includes skydiving and renting of jet skis, boats and bicycles.



Dubai’s beaches are open and safe with social distancing. Global Village has also opened on 25 October 2020 for its 25th season, with strict precautionary measures in place.

For more information visit: https://www.visitdubai.com/en/coronavirus-advisory



Flexibility and assurance: Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel. Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 31 March 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here.



Free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs: Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home.



This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 December 2020, and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey.



This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.



Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety.



Social media:

Geotargetted post: Dubai is open. Fly with us and enjoy up to two free nights at the JW Marriott Marquis plus extra baggage allowance. Book with confidence now with flexible ticket options should your travel plans change.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.