Sports News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Erzurumspor President release statement about Yaw Ackah's red card

Footballer, Yaw Ackah

Erzurumspor President Omer Duzgun is not happy with Yaw Ackah and wants football authorities to investigate the red card he received against parent club Kayserispor in the Super League.



"Kayserispor community and Kayseri are our brothers, our friend. We got up did not say anything to them in that sense, we never say. Kayseri is a special city in Turkey. Our motto is we are completely on the field. We are doing our objection on the field. We think that talent's wrong. The competent authorities and we say to the authorities to investigate it,"



"As soon as it comes out, I do not know if the football player did it completely himself. There is no artistic intention, I do not know this either. But we never and never blame the Kayserispor community. We do not have such an accusation. This is a very important point. for,"



Duzgun stated that the next process will continue legally and preparations are made for the application.



"We have excluded Ackah indefinitely. He has no chance to play in the team. We are trying to do this in the most logical way in order to end the damage of the club," he revealed



Duzgun reacted to the statement released by Kayserispor Club after the game and said the red card Ackah received is suspicious.



"There are many different details of this incident. There are photos, videos. This man (Ackah) has not seen a red card until today. This man was so angry, that was it, that was it. It is not possible not to be surprised. Everything is a question mark. You are in the 35th minute, the situation of the team you play is fine, scored the goal, comfortably looking at your job. Kayserispor does not even come to your penalty area. You see that the match is going and you did it. We will not cover it up. We will apply to the necessary places about it. We do not say that Kayserispor Club did this, it did this," he ended.