Sports News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ernest Sowah set to join Berekum Chelsea

Former Hearts of Oak goalkepper, Ernest Sowah

Experienced goalkeeper Ernest Sowah is on the verge of joining Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea ahead of the next transfer window.



According to reports, the 32-year-old has begun training with the Biribes and is hoping for a possible move.



With his vast experience in the domestic league, he is expected to strengthen the goalkeeping department of the club.



He has been a free agent since leaving Great Olympics months ago.



Ernest Sowah has had stints with Tema Youth, Berekum Chelsea, CD Don Bosco, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and host of others.