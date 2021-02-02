Sports News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ernest Sowah rejoins Berekum Chelsea

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Ernest Sowah

Experienced goalkeeper, Ernest Sowah has reached an agreement to rejoin Berekum Chelsea ahead of the second transfer window.



The 32-year-old has been assessed in the past weeks by the technical handlers of the Biribes and it is believed that they are impressed with his performance.



However, he has put pen to paper by signing a season deal with the club according to reports.



With his vast experience in the domestic league, he is expected to strengthen the goalkeeping department of the club.



Sowah's last spell with Chelsea was in the 2013/14 season.



The former Black Stars goalkeeper had a short stint with Accra Great Olympics in the 2019/2020 season.



The veteran goalkeeper has played for Tema Youth, Berekum Chelsea, Asante Kotoko, CD Don Bosco, and others.



Berekum Chelsea has managed 10 points out of possible 33 points and lies in the 16th position.