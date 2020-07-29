Sports News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Ernest Ohemeng shows gratitude to CD Mirandes after Salamanca switch

Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Ohemeng has expressed his gratitude to CD Mirandes after joining Salamanca UDS.



Ohemeng, 24, left CD Mirandes to join Salamanca as a free-agent after the club failed to give him a contract extension.



The tricky winger struggled for game time during his final season with the Red and Black outfit, making just 11 appearances in all competitions.



He took to his Twitter handle to thank CD Mirandes for his memorable time at the Estadio Municipal de Anduva and wished the club well ahead of next season.



“I thank all the fans and board members of @CDMirandes for the love they showed me during my stay in the club. I wish the team the very best in the seasons ahead. Gracias @CDMirandes”



Ohemeng began his European journey in Portugal, playing for the likes of Moreirense, Rio Ave, Coimbra and Arouca.



In 2014, the winger successfully passed a trial at then Premier League side Amidaus Professionals but couldn’t join the club before Cheetah FC sold him to Rio Ave.





I thank all the fans and board members of @CDMirandes for the love they showed me during my stay in the club. I wish the team the very best in the seasons ahead. Gracias @CDMirandes pic.twitter.com/nCosIzmIEE — ohemeng ernest (@ErnestOhemeng) July 29, 2020

