Sports News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Olympique Lyon head coach Laurent Blanc believes the addition of Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah to the team will significantly elevate the level of competition within the French side.



The 19-year-old talent was recently spotted in France to seal his transfer to the club. However, recent reports suggest that the deal is structured as a loan with a subsequent obligation to purchase for a sum of 23 million euros.



Speaking during a press conference after Lyon's goalless draw against OGC Nice on Sunday, August 27, Blanc officially acknowledged Nuamah's presence in France.



He also highlighted the specific quality that the young Ghanaian will bring to his team.



"He's already in Lyon. I believe he'll become an official Lyon player next week. He possesses the attributes he's known for. He's a player with considerable strength. Despite being quite young, he adds a competitive edge to our squad. Introducing competition across all positions benefits everyone. The greater the competition, the higher the quality," Blanc shared, as reported by Get French Football.



Nuamah's track record this season with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland showcases four goals and an assist in six appearances across various competitions.



His imminent move to Lyon is expected to intensify competition within the team and potentially enhance the overall performance and dynamics on the field.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/KPE