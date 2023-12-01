Ernest Nuamah to work under new Lyon interim coach Pierre Page after Fabio Grosso sacking

Sports News of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah is set to work under a new Lyon interim coach, Pierre Page, after the sacking of Fabio Grosso was announced by the Ligue 1 club on Thursday night.



This will be the third coach the 20-year-old will be working with after joining from Nordsjaelland when Laurent Blanc was in charge.



Results have been really difficult to come by for the once-French powerhouse, who are currently at the bottom of the league with 7 points from 12 games.



Nuamah has scored one goal in nine appearances.



A statement from Lyon said: "Given the results obtained and after a thorough analysis of the professional team's situation, currently ranked 18th in Ligue 1, Olympique Lyonnais has decided to implement a procedure that could lead to the termination of the employment contract of Fabio Grosso and his assistants, Raffaelle Longo, Francesco Vaccariello, Vittorio Carello, and Mauro Carretta.



"Pending the outcome of this procedure, the preparation and coaching for the match in Lens, this Saturday at 5:00 PM, will be ensured by Pierre Sage assisted by Jérémie Bréchet, Jean-François Vulliez, and Rémy Vercoutre as the goalkeeping coach.



"Olympique Lyonnais would like to thank Fabio Grosso and his assistants for their dedication and professionalism since taking over the management of the professional team."