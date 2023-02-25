Ernest Nuamah scores to help FC Nordsjaelland to beat Odense 4-2

Sports News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Talented Ghanaian striker, Ernest Nuamah was in action for FC Nordsjaelland on Friday night and put up another impressive display.



The forward started and lasted 87 minutes of the contest where he scored in the 73rd minute to help the home team to record a delightful 4-2 win at the end of the 90 minutes.



In the Round 19 match between FC Nordsjaelland and Odense, the hosts took the lead in the 28th minute through Wahidullah Faghir.



However, three minutes before the break, Mads Frokjaer equalised to draw level for the visitors to ensure both teams went into the break on level pegging.



Later in the second half after Ghanaian attacker Wahidullah Faghir found the back of the Odense net to restore the lead for FC Nordsjaelland before Ernest Nuamah had his goal.



While a strike from Emiliano Marcondos in the 80th minute will make it 4-1, an own goal from Kian Hansen meant that the game ended 4-2 at fulltime.



With his goal today, Ernest Nuamah now has six goals and three assists this season after playing in 17 league matches.