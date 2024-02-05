Ernest Nuamah scoops Man-of-the-Match after display for Lyon in narrow win over Marseille

Sports News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Ernest Nuamah delivered an outstanding performance to clinch the Man of the Match award when Lyon narrowly defeated Marseille in the French Ligue 1.



The Black Stars winger lasted the entire duration as his outfit inflicted a 1-0 win over their opponent at the Groupama Stadium.



France international Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal to help struggling Lyon secure maximum points in the much-anticipated clash on Sunday.



Lyon broke the deadlock in the 37th minute through Lacazette as they went to recess with the advantage.



And with no additional goal, Lyon cruised to victory to merit the maximum points in the game.



Nuamah’s performance did not go unnoticed, winning the Man of the Match award in the encounter.



The Black Stars winger joined Lyon last summer from Nordjaelland. Since joining the club in August 2023, the highly-rated winger has scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 games so far.