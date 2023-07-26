Ernest Nuamah rated most expensive U-21 winger outside Europes top 5 leagues

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sensational Ghanaian player, Ernest Nuamah has been rated the most expensive of all U-21 left wingers who ply their trade for clubs outside the top five leagues in Europe by the CIES Football Observatory.



Valued at €15.4 million, the 19-year-old FC Nordjaelland forward topped the list, surpassing competitors Sergey Pinyaev and Myron Van Brederode, who were the only other two valued above €10 million.



Nuamah's impressive performances started last season, where he recorded eight goals and four assists in the Danish Super League.



His outstanding displays earned him three individual awards: Danish Superliga Player of the Year by the league's jury, Spring Best Player by the Superliga head coaches, and Player of the Year by the Superliga players.



He has also been nominated for the prestigious 2023 Golden Boy Award, solidifying his status as a rising star.



Nuamah scored a hat-trick in FC Nordsjaelland's 4-1 victory over Viborg in the opening match of the 2023/24 Danish Superliga.



His performances have not only earned him a spot in Ghana's U-23 side but also a call-up to the Black Stars, making his debut against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in June.



