Ernest Nuamah pushing for a place in Black Stars after scoring 10th league goal of the season

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Talented Ghanaian forward, Ernest Nuamah looks destined for greatness after his outstanding displays for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga this season.



On Monday, the forward scored his 10th league goal of the season with a fantastic solo run.



After his eye-catching displays this season, the attacker is surely fighting for a place in the national team, the Black Stars.



In the game against FC Copenhagen on Monday, Ernest Nuamah started for FC Nordsjaelland in a front three.



After causing a lot of trouble for the defense of FC Copenhagen in the first half, Ernest Nuamah only scored in the 88th minute of the second half when he was presented with a very good chance.



Before his goal, FC Nordsjaelland had taken a 2-1 lead thanks to goals from Martin Frese and Daniel Svensson in the 28th and 59th minutes respectively.



Later in the game, FC Copenhagen attempted to stage a comeback but only managed to score twice through an own goal from Kian Hansen and a late penalty converted by Diogo Goncalves.



In addition to the 10 goals he has scored this season, Ernest Nuamah also has four assists to his name.



He is being closely watched by Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton.



It is now just a matter of time before he becomes a mainstay player in the Black Stars.