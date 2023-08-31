Ernest Nuamah picks number 37 jersey at Olympique Lyonnais

Sports News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah will wear the number 37 jersey at Olympique Lyonnais after his transfer was officially announced on Wednesday night.



It is the same jersey number Nuamah wore in his over one-year stay with FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga.



French Ligue 1 club Olympique Lyonnais signed the Right to Dream graduate on loan from RWD Molenbeek in Belgium.



It is RWD Molenbeek the 19-year-old signed for on a permanent contract from the Danish club and loaned to Lyon until June 2024.



Eagle Football, the owners of Olympique Lyonnais, are also the owners of the newly promoted Belgium top-flight club, RWD Molenbeek.



Player of the Year in the 3F Superliga. Young Player of the Year in the 3F Superliga. Ernest Nuamah collected several awards after a fantastic 2022/23 season and even began the new season with a hat-trick and the accolade of Player of the Month.



He has become the fourth Ghanaian to play for Olympique Lyonnais after Abedi Pele, John Mensah, and Michael Essien.