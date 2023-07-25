You are here: HomeSports2023 07 25Article 1811234

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Ernest Nuamah nets hat-trick as FC Nordsjaelland win 4-1 against Viborg

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ernest Nuamah Ernest Nuamah

Ghana international, Ernest Nuamah is off the mark in Denmark after scoring three goals for his club FC Nordsjaelland today in the opening game of the 2023/24 league season.

The talented teenager started for his team this evening in the Round 1 game of the Danish Superliga campaign against Viborg.

In the home match for FC Nordsjaelland, the team had a slow start as the visitors took the lead through Mads Söndergaard in the 10th minute.

Now trailing, the starting eleven of the hosts upped their game in a bid to turn things around.

Fortunately, for the side, the team had a star player in Black Stars forward Ernest Nuamah.

The Ghana prodigy equalised with a fine strike in the 29th minute to restore parity to the game.

Before the first-half break, Ernest Nuamah netted his second of the evening when Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman provided a smart assist.

With a third goal in the 59th minute, Ernest Nuamah led FC Nordsjaelland to a delightful 4-1 comeback win at the end of the 90 minutes.

Benjamin Nygren netted the final goal for the host team.