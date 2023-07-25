Ernest Nuamah nets hat-trick as FC Nordsjaelland win 4-1 against Viborg

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ernest Nuamah is off the mark in Denmark after scoring three goals for his club FC Nordsjaelland today in the opening game of the 2023/24 league season.



The talented teenager started for his team this evening in the Round 1 game of the Danish Superliga campaign against Viborg.



In the home match for FC Nordsjaelland, the team had a slow start as the visitors took the lead through Mads Söndergaard in the 10th minute.



Now trailing, the starting eleven of the hosts upped their game in a bid to turn things around.



Fortunately, for the side, the team had a star player in Black Stars forward Ernest Nuamah.



The Ghana prodigy equalised with a fine strike in the 29th minute to restore parity to the game.



Before the first-half break, Ernest Nuamah netted his second of the evening when Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman provided a smart assist.



With a third goal in the 59th minute, Ernest Nuamah led FC Nordsjaelland to a delightful 4-1 comeback win at the end of the 90 minutes.



Benjamin Nygren netted the final goal for the host team.