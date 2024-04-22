Ernest Nuamah nets consolation goal for Lyon in heavy defeat at PSG

Sports News of Monday, 22 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Ernest Nuamah was on target for Olympique Lyon on Sunday, April 21, 2024, when the team suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germaine in the French Ligue 1.



The talented Black Stars teenager started for his team in their Round 30 encounter of the French top-flight league.



With a role on the flanks, Ernest Nuamah put on a good performance and scored his team’s only goal of the game in the 37th minute.



Unfortunately, his goal could only serve as a consolation as PSG put Lyon to the sword to amass all three points.



The league leaders in French Ligue 1 took the lead through Nemanja Matic's own goal in the 3rd minute before Lucan Beraldi made it 2-0 three minutes later.



Courtesy of a brace from Goncalo Ramos later on, PSG cruised to an emphatic 4-1 win to stay top of the French Ligue 1 standings.