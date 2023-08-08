Ernest Nuamah named in Danish Superliga team of the week

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ernest Nuamah's outstanding performance in FC Nordsjaelland's victory against Brondby IF has earned him a spot on Sofascore's Danish Superliga team of the week.



Ernest Nuamah scored from a direct free-kick with a well-taken strike on Sunday to help FC Nordsjaelland to complete a 3-1 comeback win over Brondby IF.



The forward started in the attack of his team in the Week 3 match of the 2023/24 Danish Superliga season.



FC Nordsjaelland had a slow start to the game and trailed by a goal to nil at the end of the first half.



A goal from Nicolai Vallys handed Brøndby IF the lead.



In the second half, Ghanaian teenager Ibrahim Osman assisted Marcus Ingvartsen in the 52nd minute to score to restore parity to the game.



Later in the 74th minute, Ernest Nuamah stepped up when FC Nordsjaelland earned a free-kick in a very dangerous position.



Using his dangerous left foot, the Black Stars new boy curled one into the top corner to the excitement of teammates and fans.



Six minutes after his goal, the in-form Ernest Nuamah assisted Martin Erese to score to seal a 3-1 win for FC Nordsjaelland at the end of the contest.