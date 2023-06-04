Ernest Nuamah named Denmark Best Footballer of the Year

Sports News of Sunday, 4 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Ernest Nuamah has been named the Best Footballer in Denmark for the 2022/23 football season.



Since earning his debut for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga, the 20-year-old has never looked back.



He has been unstoppable in the Danish Superliga this season where he has attracted a lot of eyes with his outstanding performances.



Throughout the Danish Superliga season, he has been the main man for FC Nordsjaelland and almost won the league title for the side.



After making 29 appearances in the division this season, Ernest Nuamah has scored 12 goals and provided four assists.



Following his outstanding displays, players in Denmark have now voted Ernest Nuamah as the best footballer of the year.



Meanwhile, Ernest Nuamah has been named in Ghana's squad for the June Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Madagascar.



That game will be played on June 18.