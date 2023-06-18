Ernest Nuamah marks Black Stars debut as Ghana draw with Madagascar in AFCON qualifier

Sports News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Nineteen-year-old winger Ernest Nuamah made his Black Stars debut when Ghana played out a pulsating 0-0 draw with Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifier on Sunday, June 17, 2023.



Nuamah, who plays for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga, made an instant impact when he replaced Kamaladeen Sulemana in the 61st minute at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium in Antananarivo.



With his quick feet, he improved the attacking prowess of Ghana but could not inspire them to a much-needed win on away soil.



He completed six dribbles in the 30 minutes he spent on the field.



However, Ghana’s 2023 AFCON ticket has been delayed following the draw in Madagascar but still maintains the top spot with nine points from five games.



Ghana will need a win in their next AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic in September to qualify for the AFCON in Ivory Coast from Saturday, January 13-Saturday, February 11, 2024.



