Ernest Nuamah helps FC Nordsjaelland to beat FC Copenhagen 3-2 in Danish Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Ernest Nuamah was a key player for FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Landspokal Cup Semi-finals first-leg encounter against FC Copenhagen.



The two Danish top-flight league clubs locked horns on Wednesday afternoon for the first meeting in the semi-finals of the Cup competition.



Following a very good start to the first half, FC Nordsjaelland took the lead in the 9th minute through Mads Hansen.



Having trailed at halftime, FC Copenhagen managed to turn things around in the second half.



The team first scored through Diogo Gonçalves in the 65th minute before Jordan Larsson also found the back of the FC Nordsjaelland net to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.



Unfortunately, for the team, the side could not hold onto the lead.



FC Nordsjaelland came in strong and scored twice thanks to efforts from Adamo Nagalo and Emiliano Marcondes to seal a 3-2 win for the home team.



In the game today, Ghana’s Ernest Nuamah played 90 minutes before he was substituted in injury time.



He will be key for his team in the second-leg encounter.