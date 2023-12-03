Ernest Nuamah grabs assist in Lyon's defeat to RC Lens

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Ernest Nuamah grabbed an assist in Olympique Lyon's 3-2 defeat to RC Lens in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday afternoon.



The Black Stars winger started and lasted 86 minute in his outfit's defeat in week 14 of the top-flight at the Groupama Stadium.



The away side broke the deadlock early through Jake O'Brien after just 15 minutes. Former FC Nordsjaelland winger Ernest Nuamah assisted Jake O'Brien's goal.



French international Wesley Said made it 1-1 with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner in the 26th minute.



Przemyslaw Frankowski extended Lens' lead to 2-1 from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute.



Jake O'Brien grabbed his second goal with a right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner in the 72nd minute.



Przemyslaw Frankowski scored the winning goal for RC Lens in the 74th minute.



Lyon is still bottom of the league with seven points after 13 games.