Ernest Nuamah eager to write history with new club Olympique Lyonnais

Sports News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Ernest Nuamah has stressed that he is eager to achieve success with his new club, Olympique Lyonnais.



The Black Stars teenager sealed his move to the French Ligue 1 giants in midweek on the back of weeks of negotiations that involved his former club, FC Nordsjaelland.



“Eagle Football and Olympique Lyonnais are very pleased to announce the arrival of Ghanaian international striker, Ernest Nuamah, from RWDM, in the form of a loan until June 30, 2024,” the French club said in a statement on Wednesday, August 30.



Lyon added, “Olympique Lyonnais is delighted with the signing of Ernest Nuamah, considered one of the future great hopes in his position, who will be the second Ghanaian footballer in the history of the club after Michaël Essien, his assistant coach at Nordsjaelland, between 2003 and 2005.”



In a post on social media today, Ernest Nuamah says he wants to make history with Olympic Lyon.



“New City, New Jersey, Same Passion! Kumerican embracing new horizons & diving into the next chapter with Olympic Lyon. Let's write history together,” the left-footed winger said.



