Ernest Nuamah credits teammates for victory against Algeria

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Meteors forward, Ernest Nuamah has praised his teammates for their respective contributions in qualifying Ghana for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Meteors qualified for the tournament slated in June 2023 in Morocco following a 1-0 victory over the Algerians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Tuesday, March 28, 2023



Ghana eliminated Algeria 2-1 on aggregate and Ernest Nuamah was named as the man of the match following his impressive performance in Kumasi.



With many applauding him and calling for him to be included in the Black Stars, Nuamah has shared the glory with his teammates as he praised them for their incredible fight on the day.



"It was a good game amazing feeling we give thanks to the support everybody who came to support us. I also give thanks to my teammates and everybody who contributed."



"It was a team play it was not individual and we did it together," Nuamah said after the game," he said at the post-match conference.



The Black Meteors now have a chance to qualify for the Olympics Games for the first time since Athens 2004 by securing a place in the top three during the AFCON in Morocco.



JE/KPE