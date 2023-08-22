Ernest Nuamah completes move to Olympique Lyon

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah has completed his long-awaited move to French Ligue giants Olympique Lyon after a successful medical, according to ace Ghanaian journalist Saanie Daara.



The 19-year-old has become the latest addition to the Lyon squad after completing medical on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.



Nuamah has joined Lyon on loan with the obligation to buy from Danish top-flight side FC Nordsjaelland on a record €25 million fixed fee plus € 5 million add-ons.



According to a post by renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, should Nuamah end his season loan deal, he will sign a permanent contract for Lyon until 2028 to become the new record signing for Olympique Lyon.



He will surpass compatriot Kamaldeen Sulemana who joined Rennes on €17million from FC Nordsjaelland to become the most expensive transfer from the Danish league.



Nuamah started his career with Right to Dream Academy before joining FC Nordsjælland in January 2022.



He made his debut for FC Nordsjaelland on April 10, 2022, when he came on in the 67th minute for Magnus Kofod Andersen to score an 84th-minute goal in a 2–2 draw to Aarhus GF where he won the man-of-the-match award.



Nuamah started the 2023–24 season off strong, scoring a hat-trick in a 4–1 league victory against Viborg on 24 July 2023, the first matchday of the new campaign.



He has bagged seventeen goals in 42 matches for FC Nordsjaelland since joining the club in 2022.





